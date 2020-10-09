Advertisement

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall around 6:00PM as a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph.
Hurricane Delta made landfall around 6:00PM as a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph.(KBTX)
By Erika Paige and Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Delta has officially made landfall in Creole, Louisiana, around 6:00pm Friday evening.

Creole, Louisiana sits less than fifteen miles east of Cameron, Louisiana where Hurricane Laura made landfall back on August 27, 2020.
Creole, Louisiana sits less than fifteen miles east of Cameron, Louisiana where Hurricane Laura made landfall back on August 27, 2020.(KBTX)

Life threatening storm surge, wind, and flash flooding will be the main threats for Southwestern Louisiana and points to the north and east through this evening into Saturday.

Delta is the first continental landfalling hurricane from the Greek alphabet on record.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: 22 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: 22 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: 22 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: 22 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

City of Bryan installs new playgrounds

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan Police retrieve plants stolen from Bryan neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Cotton picker/baler catches fire in Burleson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
A cotton picker/baler caught fire Friday afternoon on County Road 260 in Burleson County.

News

Texas Renaissance Festival fire contained, will be open Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fire broke out on Texas Renaissance Festival grounds Friday afternoon.

News

Crews respond to mobile home fire in College Station, 3 people displaced

Updated: 2 hours ago
College Station firefighters are responding to a mobile home fire off Krenek Tap Road.