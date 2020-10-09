Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Delta has officially made landfall in Creole, Louisiana, around 6:00pm Friday evening.

Creole, Louisiana sits less than fifteen miles east of Cameron, Louisiana where Hurricane Laura made landfall back on August 27, 2020. (KBTX)

Life threatening storm surge, wind, and flash flooding will be the main threats for Southwestern Louisiana and points to the north and east through this evening into Saturday.

Delta is the first continental landfalling hurricane from the Greek alphabet on record.

