Hurricane Delta to make landfall in Louisiana Friday

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings in effect across the Texas and Louisiana coastline. Wind will increase throughout the day as Delta makes landfall early this evening.

Friday morning, stronger upper level winds are expected to develop over the system, which could cause it to slightly weaken ahead of landfall. The next several hours will tell just how much the higher wind shear will be able to weaken the storm ahead of landfall.

After Delta moves inland, rapid weakening is expected with the system degenerating into a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon and a tropical depression by early Sunday morning.

Here are the latest details on Hurricane Delta as of the Friday 7am update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Pressure About 200 miles south of Cameron, LA 120 mph N at 12 mph 953 mb

According to the National Hurricane Center, hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are expected to begin along portions of the Gulf Coast Friday.

#Delta is forecast to make landfall as a #hurricane later today along the northern Gulf Coast. If it does so, it will be the first Greek alphabet named hurricane to make landfall in the continental US on record. pic.twitter.com/6mfNwRs9Cm — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 9, 2020

A combination of Hurricane, Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect from the upper Texas Coast through Louisiana.

A combination of Hurricane, Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for places along the upper Texas Coast through Louisiana.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center of the storm, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

In terms of indirect impacts to the Brazos Valley , the outer reaches of Delta brought scattered showers to portions of the area Thursday. Additional tropical moisture will also keep the rain chance alive (~40%) heading into Friday. The farther east you go, the higher the chance is that folks will be able to run into a few tropical downpours, with localized rainfall totals between 0.5″ - 1″ not off the table.

Like the rainfall, gusty winds will also be more prevalent the farther east you go. For most, gusts up to about 30 mph are possible throughout Friday. For areas around I-45 pointing off to the east, wind gusts upwards of 40 mph+ are not ruled out. Loose outdoor items might get tossed around as these gusts filter through. Winds should settle down a bit by Saturday as Delta moves to the northeast.

After Delta moves farther inland and away from Gulf Coast, the sunshine returns and temperatures warm back up into the low 90s by Saturday. The 90s stick with us through the beginning of next week before another cold front pushes through, bringing a little relief to the Brazos Valley.

