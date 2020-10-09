Lady Cougars claim another XCountry title winning Hornet Invitational

The College Station Girls Cross Country Team traveled to Huntsville for the Hornet XC Invitational on Friday morning and the Lady Cougar varsity team won the team title by 27 points over 2nd place Montgomery and 30 points over 3rd place Humble Atascosita.

The Lady Cougars were led by Maddie Jones 3rd place individual finish, and she was followed closely by teammates Natalie Young (5th), Katherine Brunson (6th), Megan Roberts (7th), and Jadyn DeVerna (8th).

The JV team finished 2nd overall, with medalists Molly Fleener (4th), Lindsay Flanigan (8th), and Madelynn McCarty (9th). The College Station Girls next race on Friday, October 16 at Waco Midway.