Local candidates come together for Habitat for Humanity build
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first Monday in October is World Habitat Day.
For the third year in a row, to commemorate Word Habitat Day, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity invited political candidates at the local, state and federal level to join them in their mission to build homes, community and hope in Bryan and College Station.
“This is a great opportunity for candidates who talk the talk about affordable housing to walk the walk,” according to a statement from Habitat for Humanity BCS.
The Candidates Build began Friday morning at 8 a.m. and many local candidates showed up.
