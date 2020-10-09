New Panda Express is opening soon in Bryan and they’re hiring!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Virtual hiring is happening now for the Panda Express opening in November on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

General Manager Kevin Gutierrez says the new location near Walmart and the newly remodeled Chick-fil-A should be open the first week of November.

“We are interviewing new applicants and Job openings are available immediately for training,” said Gutierrez.

To apply, use your cell phone to scan the QR code below or go online to this web page.

Panda Express is now hiring at its new location in Bryan. (KBTX)

