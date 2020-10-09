Pioneering ballerina Misty Copeland touts Boys and Girls Clubs--where she began her dancing career

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Misty Copeland says ballet “fell into her lap.”

Just a couple of decades later, Copeland is widely considered one of the best ballet dancers in the world. In 2017, she was named principal ballet dancer in the American Ballet Theatre, becoming the first Black woman to be promoted to the role.

It all started during her childhood in southern California. Copeland says her local Boys and Girls Club was “a place for us to go, to be nurtured and safe, and to see what our futures could look like.”

Copeland took her first ballet class on the basketball court at that San Pedro Boys and Girls Club.

“That’s where everything kind of took off,” said Copeland on Brazos Valley This Morning. “It’s having that instilled in me what it meant to be a mentor because that’s what I got through my club, and it’s really incredible to see the benefits come through in everything that I do.”

Copeland says she sees the same kind of benefits for Josias Reynoso, recently named the Boys and Girls' Club’s National Youth of the Year. She sees similarities in her and Reynoso’s upbringings, both one of six children.

“[Boys and Girls Club is] so much more than a community center. It’s so much more than an after-school program. It’s a place where people like Josias are nurtured and guided and supported and loved and that was my experience,” said Copeland.

Reynoso agrees, although his experience with BGC focused far more on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) than Copeland’s arts-focused programming.

“It was definitely an exciting but nerve-wracking experience at the same time,” said Reynoso on Brazos Valley This Morning. “I’m on the autism spectrum, and I hadn’t really felt this sort of comfort in my own self and my ability to be a leader. I was told that I was going to be running STEM programs, and it was a completely different experience.”

That experience then “sharpened” Reynoso into the leader he is today.

“I’m happy to represent the youth of America and especially those who are on the spectrum,” said Reynoso.

The same programming and environment available in Reynoso and Copeland’s childhoods are also available right here in the Brazos Valley.

Nancy Dee is the development director with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

“I hope that the youth of the Brazos Valley know that their potential is unique, and we hope to foster that at the clubs,” said Dee. “Whether they’re interested in STEM, basketball, baseball, anything to do with art, we have all of those programs available at the club, and what we know is that exposure to different things outside of your home life, those things make all of the difference in a child’s life.”

Membership to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is $15/year. Learn more on the BGCBV’s website.

