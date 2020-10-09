Public forum this weekend ahead of Iola ISD school board election

IOLA , Texas (KBTX) - The Iola community is hosting a public forum Saturday ahead of the upcoming school board election.

Organizers say it will be held virtually and in-person at the Iola Community Center at 7264 Main Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The forum will be with current school board members up for re-election and new board member candidates.

Candidates will have the opportunity to discuss ideas and suggestions they have for Iola ISD.

You can find out more about the forum here.

