Structure fire breaks out at Texas Renaissance Festival
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - A fire has broken out on the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds.
A representative for the festival says a shop on the grounds has caught fire, but there is no word on how many structures have been affected.
This is a breaking news story and information will be updated when available.
The festival had opened for the 2020 season on Oct. 3.
