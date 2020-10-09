Structure fire breaks out at Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - A fire has broken out on the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds.

A representative for the festival says a shop on the grounds has caught fire, but there is no word on how many structures have been affected.

This is a breaking news story and information will be updated when available.

The festival had opened for the 2020 season on Oct. 3.

