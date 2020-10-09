Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jason Busa with the College Station Fire Department.

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jason Busa with the College Station Fire Department.

No Matter the situation Jason, a firefighter and EMT, always puts the needs and well being of others before his own. He also gives back to his community by teaching the youth about fire safety and helping those who want to become future fire fighters.

We salute this weeks First Responder, Jason Busa.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

