Traffic affected after 18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 6

18-wheeler catches fire on Hwy 6
18-wheeler catches fire on Hwy 6(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic is closed on Highway 6 southbound near Southwest Parkway after an 18-wheeler caught fire Friday morning. Vehicles are being detoured to the William D. Fitch Parkway exit.

The College Station Fire Department has put out the flames, and no one appears to be injured.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

