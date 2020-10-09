Traffic affected after 18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic is closed on Highway 6 southbound near Southwest Parkway after an 18-wheeler caught fire Friday morning. Vehicles are being detoured to the William D. Fitch Parkway exit.

The College Station Fire Department has put out the flames, and no one appears to be injured.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

