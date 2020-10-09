Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Southwood Valley students get unique vending machine

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Southwood Valley Elementary in College Station ISD were recently treated to a new vending machine. But you won’t find chips or candy inside.

Instead, the machine will hold books. Students can earn tokens to buy books from the machine by following rules, having good behavior, and outstanding leadership.

Teachers are thanking the CSISD Education Foundation for providing the grant for the machine, Century Square for funding it, and Martin Marietta for keeping it supplied with books.

