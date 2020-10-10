15 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 27 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 644 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,269 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

33 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 884 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 151 active probable cases and there have been 733 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,976. There have been 78,414 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 78 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 65 percent.

Currently, there are 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 6 504 Brazos 644 6,976 Burleson 39 369 Grimes 38 1,110 Houston 14 387 Lee 17 233 Leon 47 281 Madison 23 737 Milam 6 520 Montgomery 1,737 12,114 Robertson 58 352 San Jacinto 3 228 Trinity 1 199 Walker 759 4,385 Waller 89 940 Washington 31 655

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 479 staffed hospital beds with 128 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 47 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 26 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 6 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 504 total cases and 489 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 369 total cases, and 324 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 38 active cases. There have been 1,110 total cases, 1,039 recoveries and 33 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 387 total cases of COVID-19. There are 14 active cases and 362 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 233 cases, with 202 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 47 active cases. The county has 281 total cases, with 226 recoveries and eight deaths.

Madison County has reported 23 active cases. The county has a total of 737 cases with 708 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 520 total cases and 514 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,737 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,114 total cases and 8,044 recovered cases. There are currently 21 people hospitalized, and there have been 142 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 58 active COVID-19 cases, with 352 total cases. Currently, 290 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 229 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,385 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 759 cases are active in the community and 1,638 are recovered community cases. 2,005 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 89 active cases of COVID-19. There are 940 total cases and 851 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 31 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 655 total cases with 576 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 136 active cases on Oct. 6.

Currently, the university has reported 1,613 positive cases, 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 9, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 72,546 active cases and 698,481 recoveries. There have been 785,830 total cases reported and 6,746,030 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,432 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 149,771 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

