Big second half propels Franklin over Rogers

Franklin topples Rogers 52-35
By Brandon Perez
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After a muffed kickoff, Rogers took a 13 - 0 lead over the Franklin Lions. Teams would then exchange a handful of scores to end the half at 27 - 17 in favor of Rogers. Second half adjustments and a strong ground game by the Franklin Lions would prove too much for Rogers. Franklin finishes on top with a score of 52-35.

Franklin (4-2) will travel to Florence (0-6) for their 4th conference game.

