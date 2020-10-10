Brazos Christian volleyball drops first match of season to Rosehill Christian

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian volleyball lost to Tomball Rosehill Christian 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 Saturday afternoon at Eagle Gym. It was a battle of undefeated teams heading into the match.

Rosehill got off to a 6-1 start in the first set before Brazos Christian responded to keep things close. Rosehill pulled away to win the first set 25-14 and then pull off the sweep. It was a top 4 match-up in TAPPS 3A. Rosehill Christian moves to 7-0 on the year. Brazos Christian falls to 8-1.

The Brazos Christian Eagles will hit the road on Tuesday to take on Legacy Christian Academy in Beaumont.

