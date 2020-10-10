Advertisement

Calvert cruises past Allen Academy

Trojans over the Rams 30-7
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After some COVID-19 cancellations, Allen academy picked up a game this week hosting fourth-ranked Calvert.

Rams looking to build on their statement win over Medina last week and the Trojans coming off a big win over Coolidge.

Midway through the first, Allen Academy senior quarterback Brent Tucker drove the Rams down the field quickly. He was able to take it in for a short scramble score to put the Rams up 7-0 in the first.

The Trojans would respond on the very next drive. Calvert freshman Uriel Lopez gets the ball on a sweep right, fakes it downfield, and takes off to find the pylon and put the Trojans on the board. They miss the extra point, Allen Academy keeps the lead 7-6.

Lopez would get another chance as the Trojans drive down the field before the half. Similar play but this time to the left and Lopez finds the pylon to get the score. Calvert misses the extra point try and they lead 12-6.

It was all Trojans in the second half, as Calvert cruises to a 30-7 win over the Allen Academy Rams.

