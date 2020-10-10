Centerville bounces back to win big against Alto in football

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Under the Friday night lights Centerville was trying to bounce back after a loss last week.

The Tigers latest opponent was Alto.

Alto would strike early and often this game during the first half.

First Quarter Alto’s Quarterback Will Dixon had a keeper for a quick three yard run in to score.

The Yellow Jacket’s offense would continue to look hot first half. Another great looking play happened just before the first quarter ended. Alto’s Jay Pope takes the handoff for the reverse. He cuts back 17 yards for the touchdown.

Alto will be up 16 to 0 after a successful two-point conversion.

Centerville’s Offense started clicking second quarter. Kaden Dunn would run 8 yards for a touchdown.

Centerville was behind 24 to 6 at halftime after Alto got all three of their two point conversion attempts but a surprise ending in Leon County after the slow start.

Centerville scored 28 unanswered second half points to pick up the win over the Yellowjackets.

Final score was: Alto Yellowjackets 24 - Centerville Tigers 34

