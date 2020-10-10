Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors hosts fundraiser for man’s best friend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors collected items for shelter pets in its annual Home For Dogs event Saturday.

The event is usually held as an opportunity to help pets find their “furever” homes, but was changed this year to a pet supply drive-thru event due to the pandemic.

Donations consisted of much-needed pet food and supplies. The items collected in Saturday’s drive will be donated to the Aggieland Humane Society.

Toni Ruffino, Office Manager at Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors says that everyone deserves a loving home with everything they need, including pets.

“We’ve been here today collecting items they really need to make a pet feel at home," said Ruffino. "We collected everything from dog food, toys, cat food, towels, and leashes, anything you can think of.”

Ruffino said she’s looking forward to the next event in the spring and hopes things will be back to normal.

