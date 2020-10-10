College Station drops district opener to Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The College Station football team lost to Magnolia 27-16 Friday night in a District 8-5A Division I game at Bulldog Stadium. It was the district opener for both teams.

College Station running back Marquise Collins scored College Station’s only touchdown of the game on a nine yard run in the first quarter. Cougar kicker Dawson Schremp kicked three field goals in the first half to help the Cougars build a 16-7 halftime lead.

Magnolia outscored College Station 20-0 in the second half. Bulldog running back Mitch Hall had a pair of touchdown runs and quarterback Travis Moore threw a 56 yard touchdown pass to Garrett Stone.

College Station will return to action October 16 to host New Caney Porter.