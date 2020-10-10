Advertisement

Fedora picks up 200th career win as A&M Consolidated tops San Angelo Central

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat San Angelo Central 40-35 Friday night at Tiger Field for the Tigers' home opener. It was a big milestone for Tigers’ Head Coach Lee Fedora, as he picked up his 200th career win.

“It’s a great honor to get 200 wins. I wouldn’t have that chance to get those wins unless I got a great coaching staff around me, great kids, and a great wife,” Fedora said. “It’s about all the kids that have been around me from Rogers to Robinson and Navasota to A&M Consolidated. And I’m appreciative of it,” Fedora added.

“I’m just very proud of everybody. These coaches and kids. They work so hard, and I’m just glad they were able to do this tonight,” said Lee’s wife, Lisa Fedora.

San Angelo Central started the scoring with a pick-six from Monte’vious Dobbins in the first drive of the game. Consol got up to a 19-7 lead in the second quarter, but the Bobcats finished the half strong. Bobcats' quarterback Malachi Brown found Tyler Hill in the endzone with less than 20 seconds left in the half to go up 21-19.

The second half was back and forth. San Angelo Central took the lead 35-34 heading into the fourth. But Tigers' quarterback Kyle Willis went deep to Jaylon Walter for the only touchdown of the fourth quarter to win 40-35.

The Tigers will be on the road for their final non-district game against Willis next week.

