Hearne stays undefeated against Bruceville-Eddy

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne Eagles, firing on all cylinders tonight. Micah Smith of Hearne, goes to the air early in the first and is able to link up with Keyshawn Langham in the endzone, giving Hearne an early 7-0.

Bruceville-Eddy quarterback Trapper Ensor throws an interception to Damian Gunnels, who takes it to the house for the pick six, furthering the Hearne lead to 21-0.

Later in the second quarter, Jeremy Seymore rushes to give Hearne yet another Eagles TD, extending the lead to 28-0.

Hearne will head to Thrall next week to face the Tigers.

Bruceville-Eddy will host Thorndale next Friday.

