Match Preview: No. 15 Florida

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – Away from Ellis Field for 331 days, the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies play their belated 2020-21 home opener Sunday with a match against the No. 15 Florida Gators. First kick is slated for 1 p.m. with viewing on the SEC Network.The SEC Network production includes Julie Foudy (color analyst) and Jonathan Yardley (play-by-play) on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and, worldwide, on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App.

The match features two icons in soccer coaching with Florida’s Becky Burleigh and Texas A&M’s G Guerrieri both ranking in the top five all-time in wins among NCAA Division I coaches. Burleigh ranks third all-time with 508 wins while Guerrieri ranks fifth with 473 dubs.

The Maroon & White lead all SEC schools in all-time victories (457) and all-time winning percentage (.753). Texas A&M also ranks second all-time in winning percentage in SEC matches at .736, trailing just Florida.In the Aggies' most evenly matched rivalry, the Maroon & White have met on 16 occasions with the series tied at 8-8. The 16 matches are the most for the Aggies against the old guard of the SEC and among current league foes it trails only the 27 contests Texas A&M have played against Missouri.

Last season, Florida toppled the Aggies twice, including 3-1 in a regular-season match in Gainesville and 2-1 at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. The squads have played four times at the SEC Tournament with each squad winning two games.

The Texas A&M Soccer’s uniforms will feature a special patch that will be worn by all Aggies sport teams for the 2020-21 school year. The Aggies will wear a 2 ¼-inch black patch emblazoned with the word: UNIFIED. Texas A&M’s student-athletes collectively determined the patch message, and released a statement on why they chose UNIFIED. On July 30, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rules to allow student-athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues.