Multiple accidents shut down lanes on Wellborn Road
A pair of accidents, one involving a College Station fire truck, have closed lanes on Wellborn Road Saturday.
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
All northbound lanes are blocked at Wellborn and Balcones. Traffic is being diverted around the accident.
No injuries were reported in either accident.
