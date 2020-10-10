Advertisement

Multiple accidents shut down lanes on Wellborn Road

A pair of accidents, one involving a College Station fire truck, have closed lanes on Wellborn Road Saturday.
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of accidents, one involving a College Station fire truck, have closed lanes on Wellborn Road Saturday.

All northbound lanes are blocked at Wellborn and Balcones. Traffic is being diverted around the accident.

No injuries were reported in either accident.

