Mustangs Dominated The Pirates At Home In Madisonville

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - It was a very windy friday night as the Mustangs faced off against The Shepherd Pirates at home in Madisonville.

The Mustangs defense dominated the field heavily tonight not allowing the Pirates to score a single point. Mustangs won the night 28 - 0.

Next Week October 16th, Mustangs will be on the road to face the Rusk Eagles. Kick-off is set for 7:30p at Rusk Stadium.

