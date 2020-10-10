New poll shows close presidential race in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Donald Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden with the support of 50% of the state’s likely voters to Biden’s 45% in the 2020 race for president, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

The Republicans — Trump and his running mate, Vice President Mike Pence — had strong support from white (62%-34%) and male (55%-39%) voters, while the Democrats, Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, are the favorites of female (51%-46%), Black (87%-11%) and Hispanic (54%-37%) voters in Texas.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn leads Democratic challenger MJ Hegar by 8 percentage points in his reelection bid, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

The poll found 50% of likely voters in Texas prefer the Republican incumbent, while 42% favor Hegar. Kerry Douglas McKennon, a Libertarian, attracted the support of 3%.

Gov. Greg Abbott remains popular in Texas, but voters' latest assessment of his job performance reveals the cost of his responses to the coronavirus, according to the new University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

The top lines are not bad: 47% of Texas registered voters approve of the governor’s overall job performance, while 40% do not — a 7-percentage-point spread. But in June, the spread was 10 percentage points. In April, it was 24 points — when the governor had just started reacting to the pandemic and had favorable ratings from 56% of voters and unfavorable ratings from 32%. One year ago, the governor’s good grades were 24 points higher than his bad ones; two years ago, it was 20 percentage points.

Read the complete article on the presidential race, the senatorial race, and Governor Abbott’s approval ratings.

