Normangee crushes Leon with 47-16 victory

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers remain unbeaten on the year as the clobbered the Leon Cougars at home, 47-16.

The Panthers scored 41 unanswered points in the first half, 27 in the first quarter alone before the Cougars scored as time expired going into the half.

Normangee will travel to Grapeland to take on the Sandies on October 16. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Leon will head on the road to face the Alto Yellowjackets on October 16. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.