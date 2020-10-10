Rockdale beats Caldwell in 11-3A Div. 1 action 55-26

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -- The Rockdale Tigers added to Caldwell’s losing streak Friday night following a 55-26 win at Hornet Stadium.

The game was back and forth through the first 18 minutes when a personal foul penalty on a hit out of bounds on Rockdale’s Kesean Raven seemed to change the complexion of the game. Rockdale would score a couple of plays after the penalty to take a 21-14 lead and then outscore the Hornets 34-12 over the final 28 minutes of the game.

Caldwell (2-4, 0-2) will look to snap their four-game losing streak next Friday as they travel to Academy to take on Little River for a 7:30 pm kickoff while Rockdale (4-3, 2-1) will have their bye week on October 16th.

