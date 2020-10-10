Rudder wins on Homecoming night 48-21 over Nacogdoches
Rangers improve to 3-0
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After having two days to prepare for the Nacogdoches Dragons, Rudder came out on top 48-21.
The Dragons took a 14-13 lead in the first quarter after Reid Boyett threw a 45 yard touchdown pass to Kevon Paige.
In the second quarter, Rudder would retake the lead for good on a EJ Ezar touchdown pass to Keithron Lee to make it 19-14.
Rudder improves to 3-0 and will go on the road next Friday to Lockhart.
