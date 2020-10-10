Advertisement

Texas A&M’s 12th Man Production makes university history

“This was our very first football broadcast ever in 12th Man productions history.”
12th Man Productions switcher
12th Man Productions switcher(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When the Aggies kicked off versus Vanderbilt, Texas A&M Athletics' 12th Man Productions got a rare opportunity to support ESPN with the television broadcast of the football game.

Traditionally on gamedays, 12th Man Productions is the force behind nearly every screen inside Kyle Field, but this year as football adapts to the coronavirus, the group took on a larger role.

“As we started to hear the season was going to start later, people were starting to reach out with more inquiries about what we have and our resources, our capabilities," said Elissa Killebrew, 12th Man Productions Broadcast Operations Supervisor.

Soon, 12th Man was running in-stadium screens and supporting ESPN during the television broadcast.

“It was almost like a challenge that everybody took on because it was like ‘let’s see if we can do two.’”

Buddy Kimberlin, 12th Man Productions Assistant Athletics Director

It was an opportunity students didn’t expect they would have during their time with the group.

“I definitely did not see the opportunity of working like working a football for ESPN or SEC Network in the near future, but we took it and ran with it," said Sam Kaman, 12th Man Productions Student Worker.

The pandemic presented some challenges.

The staff met virtually and leaned on the worldwide leader in sports to help them get ready.

“ESPN was a great resource for us," said Justin Argo, 12th Man Productions Director of Broadcasts. "They really put us in a good spot and made sure we were set up for success.”

Texas A&M’s first football game during the pandemic made air.

A combined 70 students and full-time staff worked to put on both the videoboard and ESPN broadcast.

Looking back on the season opener against Vanderbilt, 12th Man Productions is proud of what they’ve accomplished.

“It was really cool to put on something that special and get to show it to people all over the country," said Kaman.

“It was the biggest game we’ve ever done and it went off like we had done this several times before. And it wasn’t. This was our very first football broadcast ever in 12th Man Productions history.”

Elissa Killebrew, 12th Man Productions Broadcast Operations Supervisor

“I was very proud to be an Aggie that day, a former student, alumni working at 12th man productions just seeing where we were 12 years ago to now doing a nationally televised football broadcast," said Argo. "I mean I thought we did an outstanding job. I was very proud of the efforts the students put in and you could watch it on the broadcast. I thought it looked great.”

It is uncertain at this time if 12th Man Productions will be assisting ESPN with further football broadcasts, but if the opportunity comes up again, 12th Man Productions says they are ready to embrace the challenge!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Match Preview: No. 15 Florida

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Away from Ellis Field for 331 days, the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies play their belated 2020-21 home opener Sunday with a match against the No. 15 Florida Gators. First kick is slated for 1 p.m. with viewing on the SEC Network.The SEC Network production includes Julie Foudy (color analyst) and Jonathan Yardley (play-by-play) on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and, worldwide, on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App.

Sports

Rockdale beats Caldwell in 11-3A Div. 1 action 55-26

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Rockdale Tigers added to Caldwell’s losing streak Friday night following a 55-26 win at Hornet Stadium.

Sports

Yoe tops Academy 37-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Cameron Yoemen won their second district game of the season Friday night with a 37-19 victory over the Little River Academy Bumblebees at Yoe Stadium.

Sports

Fedora picks up 200th career win as A&M Consolidated tops San Angelo Central

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The A&M Consolidated football team beat San Angelo Central 40-35 Friday night at Tiger Field for the Tigers' home opener. It was a big milestone for Tigers’ Head Coach Lee Fedora, as he picked up his 200th career win.

Latest News

Sports

College Station drops district opener to Magnolia

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The College Station football team lost to Magnolia 27-16 Friday night in a District 8-5A Division I game at Bulldog Stadium.

High School Football

Big second half propels Franklin over Rogers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Franklin versus Rogers high school football.

Sports

Rudder wins on Homecoming night 48-21 over Nacogdoches

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
After having two days to prepare for the Nacogdoches Dragons, Rudder came out on top 48-21.

Sports

Big second half propels Franklin over Rogers

Updated: 12 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Centerville bounces back to win big against Alto in football

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Centerville Tigers had a comeback win Friday.

Sports

Normangee crushes Leon with 47-16 victory

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
The Normangee Panthers remain unbeaten on the season as they crushed the Leon Cougars at home, 47-16.