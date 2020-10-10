Yoe tops Academy 37-19

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoemen won their second district game of the season Friday night with a 37-19 victory over the Little River Academy Bumblebees at Yoe Stadium.

After a scoreless 1st Quarter, Cameron Yoe’s Zane Zeinart threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes covering 25 and 31 yards to Za’Korien Spikes to help the Yoemen build a 21-0 halftime lead.

Next Friday Cameron Yoe heads to Troy while Academy will host the Caldwell Hornets. Both games will kickoff at 7:30 pm.

