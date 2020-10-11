22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 22 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 634 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 63 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,291 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

59 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 889 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 153 active probable cases and there have been 736 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,988. There have been 78,951 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 75 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 58 percent.

Currently, there are 14 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 4 503 Brazos 634 6,988 Burleson 52 382 Grimes 43 1,115 Houston 13 387 Lee 17 234 Leon 47 282 Madison 19 735 Milam 6 520 Montgomery 1,737 12,114 Robertson 62 359 San Jacinto 3 229 Trinity 1 199 Walker 781 4,385 Waller 33 916 Washington 33 657

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 479 staffed hospital beds with 144 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 46 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 28 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 4 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 503 total cases and 490 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 382 total cases, and 324 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 43 active cases. There have been 1,115 total cases, 1,039 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 387 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 238 cases are recovered. There have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 234 cases, with 203 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 47 active cases. The county has 282 total cases, with 227 recoveries and eight deaths.

Madison County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 735 cases with 710 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 520 total cases and 514 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,737 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,114 total cases and 8,044 recovered cases. There are currently 21 people hospitalized, and there have been 142 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 62 active COVID-19 cases, with 359 total cases. Currently, 293 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 229 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,385 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 759 cases are active in the community and 1,638 are recovered community cases. 2,005 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 33 active cases of COVID-19. There are 916 total cases and 868 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 657 total cases with 576 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases and 143 active cases on Oct. 8.

Currently, the university has reported 1,676 positive cases, 8.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 10, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 73,605 active cases and 701,583 recoveries. There have been 790,060 total cases reported and 6,830,631 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,526 Texans have died from COVID-19.

252 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 150,176 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 10 at 3:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

