Aggie Recap: Florida

Aggies improve to 2-1.
Florida vs Texas A&M Football logo
Florida vs Texas A&M Football logo(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a win Aggie fans won’t soon forget. On Saturday, Texas A&M upset Florida 41-38. It was the first win over a top 5 opponent in the Jimbo Fisher Era.

The Aggies sealed the victory on a 26-yard game winning field goal by Seth Small with just two seconds left in the game.

“That’s why you play in the SEC and every weekend you have to be ready for a game winner if it comes down to it and that’s part of the reason I came to A&M for games like this,” said Small.

Small’s kick was set up after Buddy Johnson forced a fumble and DeMarvin Leal recovered it. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said although his defense didn’t play their best game, they were opportunistic.

“They got the stops when they had to, they kept fighting, didn’t get their heads down,” said Fisher.

“I think it was huge not only for this defense but this team. I knew somebody had to step up and make a play. You know I didn’t think i played my best, but I couldn’t let that keep me down,” said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Quarterback Kellen Mond had one of his best performances in an Aggie uniform. Mond completed 25 of 35 passes for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns on the way to breaking the all-time career passing record.

“It’s such a big mark that I hit and you know I just look back at all the coaches that had, all the players that I played with, and just guys who have helped me get to that point and I couldn’t thank those guys enough,” said Mond.

Mond had some help on Saturday from his offensive line, receivers, and running back Isaiah Spiller. Spiller rushed for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“I was just doing my job today. I’m grateful that coach believed in me and I’m thankful to God that God gave me the ability to run and I’m thankful for my O-line for blocking today,” said Spiller.

Although it was a big W for the Aggies, turnovers, penalties, and personnel issues still plagued them. Fisher says they have to be better.

“Shows you what your capable of, and I’ve always said we have potential. Potential is a scary word. It’s one of the worst words in the world to me. It means you haven’t done it yet. We have potential we won that game. Potential gets off your back now and we have to understand how to prepare and play the next one,” said Fisher.

The Aggies head on the road to Starkville to play Mississippi State next Saturday.

