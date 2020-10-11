Large Trump parade rolls through Bryan and College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pro-Trump parade on Sunday was attended by thousands of people and involved hundreds of cars, trucks, semis, and other vehicles that paraded from north Bryan to south College Station.

Participants estimated 1300 vehicles were in the parade and more than 3,000 people participated; more than doubling the size of a similar parade held last month in College Station. Crowds gathered alongside Highway 21 and Highway 6 to watch and wave as the caravan of President Donald Trump supporters drove by with flags, signs, honking, and music.

This time the event started with an overflow crowd that gathered beginning at 11 a.m. at Brazos Valley Livestock. At 2:00 p.m. the nearly hour-long event proceeded west on Highway 21 then south on Highway 6. At the William D Fitch exit in College Station, participants u-turned and proceeded back northbound on SH 6 and traveled back to Bryan.

At the end of the event, some vehicles continued to go up and down Highway 6 to keep the rally going.

The organizer of this event and last month’s parade is local resident Luke Holland.

Some of the participants, who traveled here from other counties including the Houston and Austin area, were hoping Holland would organize another parade before or near Election Day next month.

