Advertisement

Large Trump parade rolls through Bryan and College Station

The parade stretched from SH 21 in Bryan south to William D Fitch in College Station
Participants estimated 1300 vehicles were in the parade and more than 3,000 people participated; more than doubling the size of a similar parade held last month in College Station.
Participants estimated 1300 vehicles were in the parade and more than 3,000 people participated; more than doubling the size of a similar parade held last month in College Station.(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pro-Trump parade on Sunday was attended by thousands of people and involved hundreds of cars, trucks, semis, and other vehicles that paraded from north Bryan to south College Station.

To watch the entire live stream of the parade click on the video player below.

Participants estimated 1300 vehicles were in the parade and more than 3,000 people participated; more than doubling the size of a similar parade held last month in College Station. Crowds gathered alongside Highway 21 and Highway 6 to watch and wave as the caravan of President Donald Trump supporters drove by with flags, signs, honking, and music.

This time the event started with an overflow crowd that gathered beginning at 11 a.m. at Brazos Valley Livestock. At 2:00 p.m. the nearly hour-long event proceeded west on Highway 21 then south on Highway 6. At the William D Fitch exit in College Station, participants u-turned and proceeded back northbound on SH 6 and traveled back to Bryan.

At the end of the event, some vehicles continued to go up and down Highway 6 to keep the rally going.

The organizer of this event and last month’s parade is local resident Luke Holland.

Some of the participants, who traveled here from other counties including the Houston and Austin area, were hoping Holland would organize another parade before or near Election Day next month.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions makes university history

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Two Brazos Valley business owners aim to fight COVID-19 with new technology

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Walk thru sanitation machine comes to the Brazos Valley to help fight COVID-19

Coronavirus

22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Two Brazos Valley business owners aim to fight COVID-19 with new technology

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

News

NAMI and Infinity Taekwondo team up for World Mental Health Day

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/10

Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 10/10 | News Three At Ten

News

NAMI and Infinity Taekwondo team up for World Mental Health Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Local non-profit and business team up for Kick-A-Thon on World Mental Health Day

News

Madison County Trump parade attracts over 150 participants

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The parade covered several miles in Madison County.

Local

Madison County Trump Parade

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: 22 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)