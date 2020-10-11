Madison County Trump parade attracts over 150 participants

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -154 vehicles gathered in Madison County Saturday for the Madison County Trump Parade.

Trump parade video 154 cars long Posted by Madison county,Texas Republican Party on Saturday, October 10, 2020

The parade covered several miles and started at Highway 75 and I-45 and traveled through Madisonville.

Autoplay Caption

The event included a speech from a Trump campaign district representative, and before the parade started, a safety and voter education meeting was held.

Kevin Counsil, the Madison County Republican Party Chair, said they were pleased with the turnout and had no injuries.

The Madison County Republican Party does not have any additional parades planned at this time.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.