NAMI and Infinity Taekwondo team up for World Mental Health Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday, Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day. The Brazos Valley Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosted several events for A National Day of Hope.

NAMI usually hosts a 5K walk/run called “NAMIWalks,” but this year the group held multiple smaller events due to the pandemic. One of these events was a Kick-A-Thon co-sponsored by Infinity Taekwondo in College Station.

Saturday’s Kick-A-Thon was geared towards the youth. Kids signed up to do as as many kicks as they could during a certain amount of time to bring awareness to mental health issues. Some kids performed over 2,000 kicks.

Organizers for the event said they wanted to take the stigma out of mental health. They also said physical and mental health go hand-in-hand, so the Kick-A-Thon was the perfect event to let off some steam.

“We want to really instill in our kids that they have physical health, that they’re working out their bodies as well as making sure that they’re taking care of their mental health,” said Brittany Byers with Infinity Taekwondo.

