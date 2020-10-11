Near RECORD HEAT to wrap up the weekend

Yes, you read that right. Temperatures are spiking back into the mid 90s before we round out the weekend as what is left from Delta continues to slip further away from Texas to bring rain to the Southeast. It left behind plenty of tropical humidity that only a couple of cold fronts this next week can help push back out over the Gulf of Mexico. Eyes for the first front are on Monday.

Until then, we’ll be watching for the redevelopment of patchy dense fog again in the morning -- enough that it could slow you down if you have to be out the door ahead of 9AM. From there, sunshine is the name of the game for the rest of Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid 90s with heat index values back near 100°. For reference, the record high Sunday is 96° set back in 1912. Beyond the weekend, we are waiting on a couple cold fronts to drift in, the first on Monday won’t do much for temperatures, but eyes are on Thursday for our next taste of fall-like weather.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog likely. Low: 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 95. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 69. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 90. Wind: S becoming N 5-15 mph.

