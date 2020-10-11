Advertisement

OU tops Texas in 4 OTs

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) scores the winning touchdown in overtime as Texas defensive back Chris Brown (15) tries to tackle him during an NCAA college football game in Dallas,Tx, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Oklahoma defeated Texas 53-45 in four overtimes.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Red River rivalry lived up to its hype on Saturday despite the rankings of the two teams.

Spencer Rattler threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Drake Stoops in the fourth overtime before unranked Oklahoma picked off a pass in the end zone to secure a wild 53-45 win against No. 22 Texas.

Rattler’s successful completion on the required 2-point conversion didn’t matter when Sam Ehlinger’s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Tre Brown to end just the second Big 12 game to go four OTs.

Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes in the final 3:28 of regulation. The scoring throws followed what appeared to be a game-sealing interception by Woodi Washington in the end zone with the Sooners leading 31-17 with five minutes remaining.

In other top 25 action:

- Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as third-ranked Georgia whipped No. 14 Tennessee, 44-21. Bennett sealed the victory with a 1-yard TD flip to 305-pound nose tackle Jalen Carter, who was supposedly in the game as an extra blocker. The Bulldogs scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to beat a ranked SEC team for the second straight win.

- No. 21 Texas A&M knocked off fourth-ranked Florida, 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired. Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies, who tied it up when Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go.

- Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns to help eighth-ranked North Carolina beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45. Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores of his own. UNC finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards for the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech’s defense.

- Anders Carlson atoned for a missed 34-yard field goal by drilling a 39-yarder with seven seconds left to lift No. 13 Auburn over Arkansas, 30-28. Freshman Tank Bigsby ran for 146 yards to help the Tigers rebound from last weekend’s loss to Georgia. Feleipe Franks, who passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns for the Razorbacks.

- Zach Wilson threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns for 15th-rated BYU in a 27-20 win against UTSA. Tyler Allgeier rushed 116 yards and another score to help the Cougars improve to 4-0 for the first time in six years.

- The defending champs absorbed their second loss of the season as Connor Bazelak (BAY'-zeh-lak) threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in Missouri’s 45-41 win over 17th-ranked LSU. Missouri’s maligned defense stopped No. 17 LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute. Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie had touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Mizzou.

- Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns as No. 24 Iowa State beat Texas Tech, 31-15, giving the Cyclones their first 3-0 conference start since 2002. Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores in helping Iowa State remain unbeaten since a season-opening loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

