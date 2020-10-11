Two Brazos Valley business owners aim to fight COVID-19 with new technology

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley business owners have teamed up in the fight against COVID-19 by using a new type of technology.

A personal experience with the coronavirus inspired William Foster III to find an innovative way to combat the virus.

“My son in California caught the virus, him and his wife, and I was determined to find some way to prevent that," said Foster.

Foster then teamed up with ProHealth 2020, located in College Station, to bring the walk-through sanitizing machine to the area.

In order for the machine to disinfect the body, it dispenses a germ-killing mist called Zoono. The disinfectant is said to be able to kill hundreds of germs, viruses, and bacteria.

Dan Quinn, one of the founders of ProHealth 2020, said the technology-based solution can kill germs including COVID-19 on surfaces for 30 days or more, and on the skin for 24 hours.

“The molecular spikes grow if someone comes in with COVID-19 and touches the table. The germs that are transferred onto the table are then instantly killed. The nano-spikes puncture the membrane instantly so it can’t survive on the surface,” said Quinn.

A demonstration of the walk-through sanitizing machine was held Friday at the Premiere Cinemas in Bryan. Manager Andrea Fletcher said she welcomes the new technology and believes it will help us in the long run.

“I think we just need to think outside the box, from what we’ve normally been doing, to live our lives again, to open up our businesses, and to get back to normal," said Fletcher.

Foster said the ultimate goal of the machine is safety.

“This will help make you safe, we can be back to normal if we use what we have to flatten the virus,” said Foster.

To find out more about Zoono and the walk-through sanitizing station, you can visit ProHealth's 2020 website here.

