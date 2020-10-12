Advertisement

Aggie Alex Caruso captures NBA title for the Lakers

Lakers beat the Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass against Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) and Alex Caruso (4) during the first half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (KBTX) - In an unprecedented season delayed for the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title, beating the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

Former Texas A&M star and A&M Consolidated alum Alex Caruso was a key member of the championship Lakers squad this year. Caruso made his first playoff start in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Aggie finished with 4 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, and the highest +/- on the team at +20 in the closeout win for the Lakers.

