Aggie Alex Caruso captures NBA title for the Lakers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (KBTX) - In an unprecedented season delayed for the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title, beating the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

Former Texas A&M star and A&M Consolidated alum Alex Caruso was a key member of the championship Lakers squad this year. Caruso made his first playoff start in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Aggie finished with 4 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, and the highest +/- on the team at +20 in the closeout win for the Lakers.

Congrats to Aggie and @AMCHSboyshoops alum @ACFresh21 on winning the NBA championship! In his first playoff start: 4 PTS, 5 AST, 3 REB and the highest +/- on the team (+20) #NBAFinals #LALvsMIA — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) October 12, 2020

