Aggies’ upset over Florida provides modest economic boost

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Well, it’s always good to be here after a big aggie win," says Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Glen Brewer.

But he says the win didn’t necessarily impact our local economy as much as local business owners would have hoped for.

“[Bars and restaurants] numbers were about the same as the last home game," Brewer explains.

While that might sound like the win didn’t impact our local economy, Brewer points out that the last home game against Vanderbilt was an evening game. He says evening games typically provide a bigger boost compared to morning games like the one against Florida.

But he says the numbers are still down “20, 30, 40%” and notes “that’s probably not sustainable in the long-term.”

He says he’s not sure how the winning ways of A&M football will impact our economy moving forward but says that the excitement it’s created is always a welcome sight.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

