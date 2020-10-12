A&M’s Olivieri earns SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after the Aggies' 2-1 win over Florida. Olivieri had the first goal of the game.

Week 4: Soccer Players of the Week from the:

SEC Offensive Player of the Week - South Carolina forward Ryan Gareis, a senior from Naperville, Ill., scored the opening goal and drew a penalty that led to the game-winning penalty kick for the Gamecocks in a 2-1 2OT win over Vanderbilt. She fired off three shots, all on goal, in the win over Vanderbilt. All four of Garies' shots this season have been on goal. The win extended South Carolina’s undefeated mark in Nashville to six-straight. It was the Gamecocks' first overtime win since 2017.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week - Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig, a sophomore from Midlothian, Va., recorded a career-high eight saves on Friday to help the Vols secure a 2-1 divisional victory over Missouri. She made a tip save over the cross bar on a Missouri shot with eight seconds left that would have sent the game to overtime. Romig faced a season-high 19 shots on the night, including a second-half Mizzou penalty kick that went off the post.

SEC Co-Freshman of the Week - Arkansas forward Ava Tankersley and Texas A&M midfielder Barbara Olivieri were named SEC Co-Freshmen of the Week. Tankersley, a freshman from St. Peters, Mo., scored the game-winning goal just 23 seconds into overtime in Arkansas' 2-1 victory at Alabama. The freshman netted the second goal of her career and has recorded a point in three of her first four collegiate matches. Olivieri, a freshman from Katy, Texas, scored her first career goal on a corner kick from the left arc over the keeper's head and into the far netting in a 2-1 win at No. 15 Florida. Olivieri fired four shots on goal against the Gators, including a pair of near misses.