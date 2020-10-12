Mild and muggy start, but lots of ups and downs coming our way

First -- with enough moisture on hand, another round of morning fog is expected as we get out on the road Monday morning. Not a travel issue for most, but a few spots may be locally dense and bring down the visibility between 5am and 9am. Warm and humid through midday to early afternoon, but a front reaches the area about the same time to help stop that trend. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s up north to the upper 80s / low 90s down south (where you will have to wait a bit longer for that north wind to reach you). Best thing this will do for your day is bring down the humidity through the afternoon hours.

Drier air and clear skies will help scrub fog from the forecast and dip temperatures back to the 50s Tuesday morning. Seasonable mid-80° highs Tuesday turn to warmer upper 80° / near 90° Wednesday and Thursday. Next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley is scheduled for Thursday. This one looks to drop temperatures from closer to 90° to the mid / upper 70s before sunset Thursday. We’ll take that fall feel and run with it for the weekend! Morning 50s and afternoon 70s are on deck next Saturday and Sunday.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 86. Wind: W becoming N 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 55. Wind: NNE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 62. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

