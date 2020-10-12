Brazos County hits 7,000 total case mark, 18 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 614 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 63 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,339 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

11 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 904 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 153 active probable cases and there have been 751 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,016. There have been 79,599 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 58 percent.

Currently, there are 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 4 503 Brazos 614 7,016 Burleson 50 381 Grimes 44 1,101 Houston 14 387 Lee 16 234 Leon 48 282 Madison 19 735 Milam 6 520 Montgomery 1,737 12,114 Robertson 61 359 San Jacinto 3 229 Trinity 1 199 Walker 759 4,385 Waller 89 940 Washington 31 657

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 599 staffed hospital beds with 162 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 26 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 4 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 503 total cases and 490 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 50 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 381 total cases, and 325 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 44 active cases. There have been 1,101 total cases, 1,037 recoveries and 34 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 387 total cases of COVID-19. There are 14 active cases and 362 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 16 active cases. The county has a total of 234 cases, with 204 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 48 active cases. The county has 282 total cases, with 226 recoveries and eight deaths.

Madison County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 735 cases with 710 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 520 total cases and 514 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,737 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,114 total cases and 8,044 recovered cases. There are currently 21 people hospitalized, and there have been 142 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 61 active COVID-19 cases, with 359 total cases. Currently, 294 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 229 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,385 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 759 cases are active in the community and 1,638 are recovered community cases. 2,005 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 89 active cases of COVID-19. There are 940 total cases and 851 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 31 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 657 total cases with 578 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 6 new cases and 143 active cases on Oct. 9.

Currently, the university has reported 1,689 positive cases, 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 11, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 73,913 active cases and 703,662 recoveries. There have been 792,478 total cases reported and 6,887,551 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,557 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 150,626 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 11 at 2:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

