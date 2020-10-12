Advertisement

Brazos County Judge agrees to reopen bars

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has decided to allow bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

This decision comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that bars in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations could reopen to 50 percent capacity.

As part of the order, Judge Peters has submitted paperwork to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) for approval.  If accepted by TABC, this measure goes into effect at 12:01am Oct. 14, 2020.

“I know that bar owners have been waiting patiently for this news,” said Peters, “and I hope this can be another step in reestablishing the livelihoods of those affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns.”

To read Gov. Abbott’s announcement, click here.

