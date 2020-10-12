Bryan man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was killed Sunday when a pickup truck turned in front of his motorcycle on Highway 21.

Bryan police said Joshua Lee Ortiz, 39, died at the scene.

Investigators said the pickup truck was turning left into a private drive when Ortiz hit the truck on his motorcycle. The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with authorities.

The driver of the Dodge Ram has been cooperative with the investigation. The investigation is on-going. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 12, 2020

