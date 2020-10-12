Chapman expected to miss rest of the season with injury

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 football season after suffering a leg injury in the Aggies' game against Florida, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday.

Chapman led the Aggies with 151 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in A&M’s 41-38 upset win over 4th ranked Florida at Kyle Field. Chapman went down and was holding his leg after catching a 51 yard touchdown toss in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 38-38. The Sophomore receiver had 3 touchdowns and 197 yards through the first 3 games for the Aggies.

Thank you for all the prayers and support. Means a lot💯 #GigEm #PVO — Caleb Chapman (@Chappyboy21) October 12, 2020

