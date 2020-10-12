Cold front blowing a dusty haze across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Go ahead and mark “plume of dust” off your 2020 bingo card.

Many Brazos Valley residents noticed a haze taking over the Brazos Valley sky around midday Monday. No need to be alarmed, DUST is riding in on a northwest wind as the latest cold front reaches the area.

Where did it come from? Kansas & the Plains where they had a big dust storm kick Sunday evening.

By the looks of it on satellite, this dust plume seems to be about 90+ miles wide. Similar conditions have been reported as far north as Waco. As the cold front takes over, sky conditions are expected to improve by late afternoon through early evening.

Now this is interesting!!!!



Our satellite is picking up on a dust storm across central Kansas. The light blue coloration moving into Great Bend and Pratt is a haboob-like wall of dust. pic.twitter.com/QSiEEbiikZ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 12, 2020

The dust got kicked up by some fierce winds from a cold front which just moved over our area

(Credit @CODMeteorology @PlymouthState for figures) pic.twitter.com/O4ksRtcUrR — Tim Logan (@loganen3) October 12, 2020

Looking down from space -- this plume of dust isn't overly wide.



That stripe of hazy looking air right behind the cloud deck pushing south is the dust you are seeing in this afternoon pic.twitter.com/ZOxCTrQbwe — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 12, 2020

