Cold front blowing a dusty haze across the Brazos Valley

You can thank your friends in Kansas for lofting it into the atmosphere
Dust is blowing through the Brazos Valley as the latest cold front passes by.
Dust is blowing through the Brazos Valley as the latest cold front passes by.
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Go ahead and mark “plume of dust” off your 2020 bingo card.

Many Brazos Valley residents noticed a haze taking over the Brazos Valley sky around midday Monday. No need to be alarmed, DUST is riding in on a northwest wind as the latest cold front reaches the area.

Where did it come from? Kansas & the Plains where they had a big dust storm kick Sunday evening.

By the looks of it on satellite, this dust plume seems to be about 90+ miles wide. Similar conditions have been reported as far north as Waco. As the cold front takes over, sky conditions are expected to improve by late afternoon through early evening.

