Cold front blowing a dusty haze across the Brazos Valley
You can thank your friends in Kansas for lofting it into the atmosphere
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Go ahead and mark “plume of dust” off your 2020 bingo card.
Many Brazos Valley residents noticed a haze taking over the Brazos Valley sky around midday Monday. No need to be alarmed, DUST is riding in on a northwest wind as the latest cold front reaches the area.
Where did it come from? Kansas & the Plains where they had a big dust storm kick Sunday evening.
By the looks of it on satellite, this dust plume seems to be about 90+ miles wide. Similar conditions have been reported as far north as Waco. As the cold front takes over, sky conditions are expected to improve by late afternoon through early evening.
