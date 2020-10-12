College Station drug dealer pleads guilty

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sara Furay, 24 pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to drug trafficking.

Furay is faced with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

In 2015 College Station police found large amounts of meth, cocaine, and marijuana in Furay’s apartment.

She made national headlines, not for her crime but for her smiling mug shot earning the nickname “adorable drug kingpin”.

Furay, the daughter of a former DEA supervisor will be back in court on Nov. 3 and 4 for her punishment hearing.

KBTX reached out to the Brazos County District Attorney’s office and Furay’s lawyers, both had no comment because the case is still ongoing.

