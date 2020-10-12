Advertisement

College Station roomates charged for selling drugs near school

A third resident was charged with possession of marijuana.
Dekota Carpenter 19, Tristen Lunsford 22, Danielle Pound 25.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A search warrant in the 1000 block of Sun Meadow Court on Friday led to the arrest of three College Station residents.

Dekota Carpenter, 19 admitted to selling marijuana and Adderall.

Tristen Lunsford, 22, admitted to selling cocaine, THC cartridges, marijuana, and MDMA.

Carpenter and Lunsford are charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Danielle Pounds, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

The home is located within 1,000 feet of Cypress Grove Intermediate School.

All three residents have been released from jail on bond.

