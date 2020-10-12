CSPD working crash on Wellborn, traffic being diverted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a crash that happened at Capstone and Wellborn.

According to a tweet from CSPD, they are diverting traffic and asking drivers to avoid the area.

Southbound Wellborn is being diverted to William D Fitch and northbound Wellborn is being diverted to Barron Road.

