CSPD working crash on Wellborn, traffic being diverted

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area
(KGNS)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a crash that happened at Capstone and Wellborn.

According to a tweet from CSPD, they are diverting traffic and asking drivers to avoid the area.

Southbound Wellborn is being diverted to William D Fitch and northbound Wellborn is being diverted to Barron Road.

Brazos County hits 7,000 total case mark, 18 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

How to optimize your at-home workspace--and your child’s, too

Working from home is becoming significantly more common during the pandemic, with many employees unsure if they will ever go back to the physical office full time.

Ergonomic workspaces for children

Ergonomic workspaces for adults

North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church continues to thrive holding virtual services

The North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church has yet to hold in-person services since the pandemic began, but their congregation continues to meet virtually as almost all of its members still attend the online gatherings.

Special Sunday service in Iola for local woman’s 100th birthday

Vivian McDougald is celebrating her 100th birthday at the church she worked at for 35 years before retiring at age 94.

Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle in Bryan

Special Sunday service in Iola for local woman’s 100th birthday

North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church continues to thrive holding virtual services

