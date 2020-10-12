CSPD working crash on Wellborn, traffic being diverted
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a crash that happened at Capstone and Wellborn.
According to a tweet from CSPD, they are diverting traffic and asking drivers to avoid the area.
Southbound Wellborn is being diverted to William D Fitch and northbound Wellborn is being diverted to Barron Road.
