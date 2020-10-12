Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week 7

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week 7. A&M Consolidated stays at 3, and College Station dropped. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification:

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Willis, 48-21 1

2 Duncanville (1-1) L: IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-14 2

3 Katy (3-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-3 3

4 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Del Valle, 58-0 4

5 Allen (2-0) Idle 5

6 DeSoto (1-0) Idle 6

7 Lake Travis (2-0) W: San Marcos, 58-3 8

8 Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Aldine Davis, 33-6 9

9 Cy-Fair (3-0) W: Houston Stratford, 45-0 10

10 Denton Guyer (2-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 56-20 11

11 Cedar Hill (1-0) Idle 12

12 Rockwall (3-0) W: Southlake Carroll, 44-42 13

13 Southlake Carroll (1-1) L: Rockwall, 42-44 7

14 Cypress Bridgeland (3-0) W: Houston Langham Creek, 42-8 14

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2) Idle 15

16 Humble Atascocita (0-1) Idle 16

17 Katy Tompkins (3-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 55-0 17

18 Midland Lee (3-0) W: Belton, 26-7 18

19 Prosper (2-0) Idle 19

20 Pearland (3-0) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 17-7 20

21 SA Northside Brandeis (2-0) W: SA MacArthur, 35-7 21

22 Lewisville Marcus (3-0) W: Keller Central, 49-10 22

23 Katy Taylor (3-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 31-14 24

24 Arlington (2-1) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 49-27 25

25 Arlington Martin (2-1) W: Temple, 43-25 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, forfeit 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (1-0) W: Coppell, 42-36 2

3 Lancaster (1-0) W: Dallas Samuell, 81-0 3

4 Richmond Foster (1-0) Idle 4

5 Manvel (2-0) W: Alief Taylor, 35-13 5

6 Cedar Park (3-0) W: Georgetown, 56-24 6

7 Longview (2-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 37-14 7

8 Lubbock Coronado (3-0) W: Odessa, 49-0 9

9 Frisco Lone Star (1-2) W: Frisco Heritage, 73-21 10

10 CC Veterans Memorial (3-0) W: Victoria East, 61-7 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Ennis (2-0) W: Waxahachie, 38-0 1

2 Aledo (2-0) Idle 2

3 College Station A&M Consolidated (3-0) W: San Angelo Central, 40-35 3

4 WF Rider (3-0) W: WF Hirschi, 48-0 4

5 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Galena Park, 62-0 5

6 Frisco (3-0) W: Lake Dallas, 39-3 6

7 Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Flower Mound, 18-13 7

8 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Forney, 49-10 10

9 Lubbock Cooper (2-1) W: Wolfforth Frenship, 20-14 9

10 Liberty Hill (3-0) W: Austin Crockett, 76-0 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Argyle (6-0) W: Anna, 45-7 1

2 Lampasas (4-0) W: Taylor, 59-0 2

3 Waco La Vega (5-1) W: Stephenville, 42-24 3

4 Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-1) W: Beeville Jones, 56-35 4

5 CC Calallen (4-2) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 52-13 5

6 Canyon (6-0) W: Andrews, 45-14 6

7 Melissa (5-1) Idle 7

8 Springtown (6-1) W: Lake Worth, 44-14 8

9 El Campo (4-1) W: Stafford, 35-13 9

10 Paris (4-3) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 50-0 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Carthage (4-0) W: Center, 56-14 1

2 West Orange-Stark (4-0) W: Silsbee, 36-6 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2) W: Pittsburg, 48-9 3

4 Jasper (5-0) W: Rusk, 42-21 4

5 Bellville (5-0) W: Wharton, 62-7 5

6 China Spring (6-0) W: Gatesville, 58-27 6

7 Gilmer (5-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 59-13 7

8 Iowa Park (5-1) W: Mineral Wells, 42-14 8

9 Wimberley (6-1) W: Manor New Tech, 88-0 9

10 Salado (6-1) W: Waco Connally, 20-15 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Brock (6-0) W: Whitesboro, 50-7 1

2 Grandview (6-0) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 91-0 2

3 Pottsboro (5-1) W: Commerce, forfeit 3

4 Malakoff (4-2) W: Groesbeck, 35-0 4

5 Shallowater (5-0) W: Lamesa, 52-8 5

6 Yoakum (5-0) W: Boling, 23-3 6

7 Mount Vernon (6-0) W: Mineola, 23-20 7

8 Llano (6-0) W: Comfort, 49-17 9

9 Wall (4-2) W: San Angelo TLC, 72-0 8

10 Tuscola Jim Ned (4-1) W: Early, 46-14 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Canadian (4-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 81-6 1

2 Gunter (6-1) W: Leonard, 29-8 2

3 Daingerfield (5-1) W: Pattonville Prairiland, 57-0 3

4 Poth (6-0) W: George West, 49-10 5

5 East Bernard (6-1) Idle 4

6 Spearman (5-1) Idle 6

7 Franklin (4-2) W: Rogers, 52-35 7

8 Lexington (4-1) W: Riesel, 42-7 8

9 Idalou (4-0) W: Coahoma, 68-22 9

10 Childress (5-1) W: Dimmitt, 52-14 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Shiner (6-0) W: Weimar, 57-14 1

2 Refugio (6-0) W: Three Rivers, 51-7 2

3 Post (6-0) W: Sundown, 51-6 3

4 Lindsay (7-0) W: Tom Bean, 65-0 4

5 Joaquin (6-0) W: San Augustine, 32-28 5

6 San Saba (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 64-6 6

7 Crawford (6-0) W: Hamilton, 51-6 7

8 Timpson (7-0) W: Garrison, 34-6 8

9 San Augustine (3-2) L: Joaquin, 32-28 9

10 Cisco (3-3) W: Winters, 28-14 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) Idle 1

2 Hamlin (6-0) W: Ralls, 42-22 2

3 Wellington (6-0) W: Shamrock, 44-6 3

4 Windthorst (5-1) Idle 4

5 Wink (7-0) W: Seagraves, 37-14 5

6 Wheeler (5-1) Idle 6

7 Albany (5-1) W: Hico, 55-0 7

8 Christoval (5-1) W: Rocksprings, 32-20 8

9 Falls City (4-2) W: Louise, 47-0 9

10 Vega (5-2) W: Gruver, 49-6 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (7-0) W: Highland, 48-16 1

2 Sterling City (7-0) W: Bronte, 62-0 2

3 Gail Borden County (4-2) W: Jonesboro, 77-31 4

4 Rankin (5-1) Idle 3

5 May (6-1) W: Gorman, 49-0 6

6 Happy (5-1) Idle 5

7 Gilmer Union Hill (6-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 92-46 8

8 Leakey (5-1) Idle 7

9 Knox City (3-2) W: Paducah, 52-6 10

10 Turkey Valley (5-0) W: McLean, 48-0 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Balmorhea (4-1) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (5-0) W: Rochelle, 47-0 2

3 Matador Motley County (5-1) W: Guthrie, 46-0 3

4 Calvert (4-2) W: Bryan Allen Academy, 30-7 4

5 Jayton (5-1) Idle 7

6 Groom (6-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 90-40 5

7 Klondike (6-0) Idle 6

8 Anton (7-0) W: Whitharral, 67-22 NR

9 Strawn (5-2) W: Bluff Dale, 70-6 9

10 Follett (7-0) W: Lefors, 70-20 8

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0) W: Midland Christian, 34-32 1

2 Fort Worth Nolan (2-0) W: Plano Prestonwood, 42-28 2

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-2) W: Gadsden County (Fla.), 29-17 3

4 Plano John Paul II (1-1) Idle 4

5 SA Cornerstone (4-1) W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 44-7 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Austin Veritas (2-0) Idle 1

2 Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1) W: Cedar Park Summit, 51-48 2

3 New Braunfels Christian (2-1) W: Texas School for the Deaf, 34-30 3

4 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (5-1) W: Joshua Johnson County, 70-38 5

